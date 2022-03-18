Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

Get Cano Health alerts:

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cano Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.