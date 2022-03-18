Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Jaguar Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAGX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

JAGX opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

