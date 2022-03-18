Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will earn ($3.99) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALGS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of ALGS opened at $2.75 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

