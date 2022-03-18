Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.28

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.28 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 172.30 ($2.24). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 168.90 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,064,613 shares changing hands.

CAPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 155 ($2.02) to GBX 175 ($2.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203 ($2.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

