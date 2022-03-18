Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,556 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 39,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

