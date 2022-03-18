Capital CS Group LLC Invests $515,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

SE stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.27. The company had a trading volume of 411,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

