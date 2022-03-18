Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

