Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,411,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Capri by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $54.60. 18,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,044. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

