Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.95.

CPRI traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,044. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capri by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

