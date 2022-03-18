CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,651,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,002,000 after buying an additional 384,464 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zynga by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,250,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,536,000 after buying an additional 164,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.70 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

