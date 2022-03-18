Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,148 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.78% of Cardlytics worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $53.63 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $376,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,993,388 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

