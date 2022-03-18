Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.02. 2,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 491,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

