Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $392.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

