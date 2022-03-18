Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CASGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.13.

CAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.57 on Thursday, hitting C$14.14. 483,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

