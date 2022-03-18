Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

