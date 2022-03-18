Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

