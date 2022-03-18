Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

