C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) PT Lowered to GBX 288

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 292 ($3.80) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Thursday.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $$2.43 during trading hours on Friday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.