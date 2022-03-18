Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE CDR opened at $27.96 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,511 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

