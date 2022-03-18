Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG opened at C$12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.