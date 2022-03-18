Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.