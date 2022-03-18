CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

CNIC opened at GBX 130 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CentralNic Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80.22 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.78 ($2.00). The firm has a market cap of £372.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

