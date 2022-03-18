Ceres Power’s (CWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CWR opened at GBX 710.40 ($9.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.66, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 481.20 ($6.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -112.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 654.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 939.59.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

