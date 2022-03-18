Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

