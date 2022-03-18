CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$99.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.27. The firm has a market cap of C$25.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

