Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,992,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

LNG stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

