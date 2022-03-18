Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

CHWY stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,112.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 141.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 113.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

