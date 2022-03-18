Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 18,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,942,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

CD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

