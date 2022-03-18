Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,563.55 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,483.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,683.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.22 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

