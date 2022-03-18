Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE CHR traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.26. 211,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$756.79 million and a PE ratio of -35.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.84. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.22.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

