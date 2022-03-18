Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.10.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.42. 27,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

