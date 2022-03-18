Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 3.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

