CIBC Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$114.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.60.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$95.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.88.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

