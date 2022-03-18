CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.84. 77,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,816. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth $108,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

