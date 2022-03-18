CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.
Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.84. 77,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,816. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -19.11%.
A number of research analysts have commented on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
