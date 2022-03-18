Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,338 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $152,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $394.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.93.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

