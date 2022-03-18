Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,032,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

