Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,667 ($34.68) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.12).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,157 ($41.05) on Monday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.07). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,246.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,405.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.18), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,163.07).

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.