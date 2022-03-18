Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,667 ($34.68) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.12).
Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,157 ($41.05) on Monday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.07). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,246.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,405.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.18), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,163.07).
About Derwent London (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
