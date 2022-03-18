Citigroup Trims FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Target Price to $3.27

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINVGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $7.27 to $3.27 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.