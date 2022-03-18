Citigroup Trims FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Target Price to $3.27

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $7.27 to $3.27 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.
Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.
FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
