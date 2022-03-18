Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $56.94.
