Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

About Clarkson

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

