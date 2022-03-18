Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Up 9.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.91. 13,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 490,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Specifically, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 625,503 shares of company stock worth $10,780,137 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

