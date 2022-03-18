Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.67 billion and the lowest is $5.20 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $22.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $19.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,970 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

