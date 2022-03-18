Clint Hurt Sells 471 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00.

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $73.72 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.