Clint Hurt Sells 471 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00.
NASDAQ PNRG opened at $73.72 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
