Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).
Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,250.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,382.16.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.