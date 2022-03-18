Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Coca-Cola Amatil to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coca-Cola Amatil and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola Amatil Competitors 275 1272 1446 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 105.74%. Given Coca-Cola Amatil’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola Amatil has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Amatil’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Amatil Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion $260.32 million 20.14 Coca-Cola Amatil Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -21.24

Coca-Cola Amatil’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Amatil. Coca-Cola Amatil is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Amatil pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola Amatil pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 105.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Amatil is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

