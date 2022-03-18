Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Announces Earnings Results

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $246.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

