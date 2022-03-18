Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $246.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.91. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

