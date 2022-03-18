Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:COGT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $246.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.91. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Cogent Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.