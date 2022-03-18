Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $543.87

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 543.87 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 497.73 ($6.47). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.54), with a volume of 2,454 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £207.05 million and a P/E ratio of 44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.87.

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

