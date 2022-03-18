Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $543.87

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 543.87 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 497.73 ($6.47). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.54), with a volume of 2,454 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £207.05 million and a P/E ratio of 44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.87.
Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)
Read More
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.