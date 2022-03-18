Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
CBAN stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $323.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.49.
In related news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Frederick Dwozan acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
