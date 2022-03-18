Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,422. The stock has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

