Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

